Charles Liang Sells 10,026 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $402,844.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,153,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,406,242.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86.

SMCI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 163,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

