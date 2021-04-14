Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100,051 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of MRC Global worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

