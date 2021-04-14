Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,880 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Echo Global Logistics worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $846.40 million, a PE ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

