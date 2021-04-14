Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,993 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Standard Motor Products worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.