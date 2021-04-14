Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,059 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vocera Communications worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,913. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

