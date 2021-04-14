Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,508 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of AdvanSix worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 190.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

