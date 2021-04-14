Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of MacroGenics worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

