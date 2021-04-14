Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of US Ecology worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

