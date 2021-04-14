Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Continental Resources worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

