Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,463 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of OFG Bancorp worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

