Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Coherus BioSciences worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

