Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of ADTRAN worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $897.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.65 million. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

