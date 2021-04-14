Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,509.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,903. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

