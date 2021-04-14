Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Focus Financial Partners worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.