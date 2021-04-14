Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

