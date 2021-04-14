Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Scholastic worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

