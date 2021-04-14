Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of National Bank worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

