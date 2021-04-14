Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Interface worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $733.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

