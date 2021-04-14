Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Seres Therapeutics worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

