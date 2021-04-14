Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of AdaptHealth worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Truist began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AdaptHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.32.

AHCO opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

