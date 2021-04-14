Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.36 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Perdoceo Education worth $9,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

