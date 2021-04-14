Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $295,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

