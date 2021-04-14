Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of AMERISAFE worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $248,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

