Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Dine Brands Global worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NYSE DIN opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

