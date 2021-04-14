Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 370,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,714,000 after buying an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $293.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $130.56 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

