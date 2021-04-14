Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $8.99 Million Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 448,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Lordstown Motors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIDE. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

