Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,535 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Conduent worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $3,331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 408,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

