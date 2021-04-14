Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,473 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of American National Group worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American National Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American National Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

