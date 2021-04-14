Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,331 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cytokinetics worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,686 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.