Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Health Catalyst worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,444. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

