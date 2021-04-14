Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of NextGen Healthcare worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.