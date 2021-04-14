Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Pluralsight worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PS. Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $138,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,400 shares of company stock worth $4,683,045 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

