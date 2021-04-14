Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,203 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Delek US worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

