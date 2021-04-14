Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Quanex Building Products worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,387 shares of company stock worth $4,083,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NX opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

