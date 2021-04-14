Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,782 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Tivity Health worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tivity Health by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Tivity Health stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

