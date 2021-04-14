Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,260 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Super Micro Computer worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SMCI opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $227,149.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,568,866.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,383 shares of company stock worth $5,363,925 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

