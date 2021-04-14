Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,354 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

RPRX opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.