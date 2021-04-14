Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,869 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Zuora worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 333,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Insiders sold a total of 83,502 shares of company stock worth $1,259,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

