Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,469 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.16% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $546.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

