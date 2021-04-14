Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $104.34. 466,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.