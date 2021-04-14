Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 2,259 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

