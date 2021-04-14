Chicago Capital LLC Buys Shares of 136,799 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock valued at $109,594,796 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,115,266. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.