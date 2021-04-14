Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of DexCom worth $55,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,902 shares of company stock worth $17,020,776. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $389.81. 7,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 160.37, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.05 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.01 and its 200 day moving average is $367.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

