Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the quarter. J2 Global accounts for about 3.6% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 1.58% of J2 Global worth $85,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in J2 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.10. 5,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,535. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

