Chicago Capital LLC Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AXDX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 5,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $497.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

