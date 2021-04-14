Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $118.55. 17,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

