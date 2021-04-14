Chicago Capital LLC Has $34.23 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,040 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TransUnion worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. 3,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,559. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

