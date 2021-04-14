Chicago Capital LLC Has $47.88 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,688 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Abiomed worth $47,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $130,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,041,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,159,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,128,000 after buying an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.03. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,325. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.09 and a 200-day moving average of $299.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

