Chicago Capital LLC Has $49.74 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares during the period. QuinStreet makes up 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 4.60% of QuinStreet worth $49,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,155. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

