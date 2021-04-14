Chicago Capital LLC Has $58.52 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,790 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Kornit Digital worth $58,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,059. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.